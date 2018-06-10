Parents Don't Listen

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new study by researchers at Saint Louis University suggests that obese patients and their families often fail to listen when pediatricians warn them about the need to lose weight. The research published in the July issue of "Child: Care, Health, Development" was led by Doctor Sarah Barlow. Findings were based on interviews with eight St. Louis-area pediatricians from diverse backgrounds and practice settings. Barlow says that despite efforts to educate patients and their families about the dangers of obesity, doctors tend to find that families lack the motivation or are so overwhelmed with the stresses of daily life to make changes.