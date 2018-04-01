Parents: Girl, 4, duct-taped to chair at Missouri day care

FLORISSANT (AP) — The parents of a 4-year-old girl are calling for the closure of a suburban St. Louis day care center where they say the child was duct-taped to a chair.

Elysha Brooks and Christian Evans tell KTVI that they learned of the alleged incident after the Missouri Department of Children and Family Services sent them a picture that appears to show their daughter restrained in a chair.

The Florissant day care center isn't commenting publicly about the matter.

Evans says he won't be satisfied until the center is shut down and someone is prosecuted.