Parents guilty of caging autistic son

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles County husband and wife have been found guilty of child endangerment for putting their autistic son in a makeshift cage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury reached the guilty verdict Friday for 45-year-old Terry Smith and his 44-year-old wife, Victoria. The couple could face up to seven years in prison.

An anonymous call tipped authorities in December 2010, when the boy was 6.

When police, paramedics and a case worker responded, the boy's grandmother was watching him and five siblings. Authorities say she led them to the basement, where the autistic child was in a 3-foot-by-6-foot crib covered with a plywood top and held together with bungee cords and zip ties.

Investigators said he was naked and sitting in feces and urine.