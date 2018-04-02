Parents killed while headed to Missouri hospital to see son

Lebanon (AP) — Authorities say parents on the way to visit their hospitalized son were among four people killed in a deadly Missouri crash.

KOLR-TV reports that 38-year-old Daniel Hahn, of Springfield, and 37-year-old Loretta Hendrickson, of Lebanon, were headed Friday to University Hospital in Columbia when another car crossed the center line.

Besides Hahn and Hendrickson, two people in the other car were killed in the head-on crash on a state highway five miles north of Lebanon. The patrol identified them as 36-year-old Arthur Hayes and 35-year-old Crystal Hayes, of Eldridge.

Hahn and Hendrickson's son, 19-year-old Chris Hahn, of Pittsburg, Missouri, had been injured earlier Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. 54 in Camden County. He remained hospitalized Tuesday in fair condition, and a co-worker has started a GoFundMe account.