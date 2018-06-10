Parents Look For Options When School Is Out

COLUMBIA - Wednesday marked the third consecutive day mid-Missouri kids had off school. Despite area schools being cancelled, many parents still have to work. One option for families with young children is the Missouri Athletic Center (MAC), which offers snow day camps from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is out.

General Manager Anne Sievers said the number of children at camp varies based on how bad the weather is, and whether or not parents are able to go into work. "There are some days where we'll have 75 kids here at camp because parents really have to be at work," she said.

The camp centers around a variety of athletic activities including basketball, soccer, and swimming. The cost is 40 dollars, and campers are only required to bring a lunch.

Parents who have to work or run errands said bringing their kids to camp is a stress reliever.

"It gets really stressful, and you can tell that the kids get really bored being in the house for that amount of time," parent Chancie Azdell said. "They're itching to get out, I'm itching to get out, so it's a nice opportunity to alleviate that kind of stress."

Parents do not have to be members of the athletic club to register their kids for the camps.