Parents need to rethink flu vaccines

COLUMBIA – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday it no longer supports the use of the live attenuated influenza vaccine, more commonly known as the nasal spray version of the vaccine.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) announced the nasal spray flu vaccine showed “poor or relatively lower effectiveness between 2013 to 2016.

Ian Branam is a health specialist at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. He is a member of the CDC’s ACIP and says that the numbers have come back with negative results.

“After studying newly released data, we feel that the nasal spray version of the vaccine is just not as effective as the normal shot version,” Braman said. “These results were especially true when looking at children between the ages of two and 17.”

Skyler Bruner is a new mother and says the announcement will definitely have an impact on how she vaccinates her child.

“I really listen to the experts, especially when we are talking about using medicine or giving vaccinations. After hearing these results I definitely will definitely call my doctor before we think about using a vaccine,” Bruner said.

Despite the CDC’s recommendations, vaccine manufactures still projected to have about 14 million doses of nasal spray flu vaccine for the 2016-2017 flu season.

The CDC still recommends an annual flu vaccination with either the inactivated influenza vaccine or the recombinant influenza vaccine.