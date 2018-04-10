Parents note 2-year anniversary of Springfield girl's death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The parents of a 10-year-old girl who was abducted and killed in 2014 say they are doing everything they can to keep her memory alive.

Jeff Barfield and his wife, Stacey, had a small news conference Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the day Hailey Owens was killed.

The Springfield News-Leader reports their efforts include lobbying Missouri lawmakers to pass a law that would speed up the Amber Alert system.

Hailey was abducted Feb. 18, 2014. Her body was found hours later in the basement of a Springfield home.

Craig Wood is charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in Hailey's killing. He is scheduled to stand trial in late September.

The Barfields attend every court hearing for Wood and say they are anxious for the case to conclude.