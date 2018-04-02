Parents of 7-Month-Old Girl May Face Charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An attorney for the parents of a 7-month-old girl who died in a sweltering car says the couple should not be charged with a crime. Attorney Art Margulis says the girl's death on Thursday was a tragic accident caused by miscommunication between the parents. Sophia Knutsen of Richmond Heights died when she was left in her parents' car in a parking lot at the Washington University School of Medicine. Prosecutors have not decided whether to file charges in her death. Authorities say the parents, Russell Knutsen and Beth Ann Kozel, each thought the other was taking the baby to the hospital's on-site day care. The father didn't see the baby when he left the car because she was in the back seat in a rear-facing child seat.