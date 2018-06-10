Parents of child killed by family dog charged

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The parents of a St. Charles County toddler killed by the family dog are now facing charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-month-old Deriah Solem died Aug. 9, two days after she was attacked by the 80-pound pit bull mix.

Her parents, 32-year-old Derek Martin Solem and 29-year-old Sharon Williams, were indicted by a grand jury and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and owning a dog that bites a person, resulting in death. Neither has a listed attorney.

The indictment alleges that the dog had previously bitten another child in the home and showed anger toward Deriah.

The dog bit Deriah on the neck, face, back and stomach. A neighbor stabbed the dog to make it stop. The animal was later euthanized.