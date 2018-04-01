Parents of Fatally Shot Iraqi War Veteran Speak Out

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City family whose son was fatally shot by police says the Iraqi War veteran would still be alive if he had received prompt attention from the local veterans' hospital.

Issac Sims was fatally shot Sunday after a five-hour standoff with police sparked by an argument with his father. The Kansas City Star reports officers were called to the 26-year-old former paratrooper's home after he started firing shots inside and outside of the residence.

Adrian Sims says he informed officers that his son suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and told them not to shoot him.

Patricia Sims says her son was ordered by a court into treatment at the VA Medical Center in Kansas City but was told the hospital wouldn't have a bed for 30 days.