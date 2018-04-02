Parents of Kenneth Suttner settle wrongful death lawsuit

FAYETTE - The parents of Kenneth Suttner, who committed suicide after allegedly being bullied at work, settled a wrongful death lawsuit in court on Tuesday.

The proposed settlement was filed Monday, and Judge Patricia Joyce approved it Tuesday. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Suttner's former manager at Dairy Queen, Harley Branham, faces charges related to his death. Branham had an involuntary manslaughter charge against her dropped in January; she's still charged with stalking, harassment and assault.

A coroner's inquest in January 2017 found bullying was a main contributor to Suttner's suicide in December 2016.

The Glasgow school district, which the inquest ruled was also party responsible by not doing enough to stop bullying, has an ongoing lawsuit with the coroner's office over records from the inquest.