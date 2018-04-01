Parents Oppose New Power Lines

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Elementary PTA issued a statement Tuesday documenting its opposition to proposed power lines near school property. The City of Columbia has proposed several plans to add more power lines, including near Rock Bridge Elementary. The PTA said it does not want power lines at all, but if the city must continue with the plans, the lines should be buried. Parents are concerned about potential health risks that the power lines might have.



Parents also want the city to look for new ways to fund the lines, instead of using taxpayer money to pay for the installation.



The city is asking for comments and concerns from the public, and will take them all into consideration when making final plans.

