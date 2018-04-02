Parents Question Moberly School Administrators

Parents said the district still has not officially told them why Boyce no longer runs the school.

Sheila Hess tries to be involved in the lives of her five children, but admitted she's worried she can't know everything that happens at school.

Hess said administrators called her daughter, Kaitlee, to the office as part of their investigation about Boyce.

"They just took her out of class without us knowing," Hess complained. "And we just felt that was inappropriate."

It was also difficult for Kaitlee.

"Really, it was kind of hard to sit in the room without knowing what was happening," she said.

Kaitlee said the acting principal and vice superintendent didn't call her to the office because of anything she did. That's why her mother wants to know what's happening.

"We should be in on this," added Hess. "We should know what's going on. I mean, last year she gave her testimony to the police station. I think, if they had anything else to ask her, they should have let us know and we should have been a part of it or it should have been part of the hearings, you know, so we would have known what was going on."

Hess and her husband complained to school administrators.

"Mr. Bach told my husband if we didn't like it we could leave the district," said Hess.

Moberly Superintendent Bob Bach said he can't promise school staff won't talk to students in the future without their parents' knowledge.

The incident raises the question of if and how school officials should tell parents know every time they contact their children.

"Parents can approach administration in specifics with dealing with their children," said Kelli Hopkins of the Missouri School Boards Association. "However, the district is not legally obligated to respond to particular parent requests."

Each school district can develop its own policy on contacting parents.

"In most situations, parents will not be contacted for your everyday communications with students," Hopkins explained. "Where parents are to be contacted, that's usually directed by board policy."

Hess responded, "I really think the policy needs to be that they should have to notify the parents."

Kaitlee added, "They shouldn't do it anymore, and maybe change it and not be able to pull the kids out of class."

Until things change, Hess made sure her daughter can reach her regardless of school policy.

"My mom told me to take my cell phone with me to school in my backpack," said Kaitlee.

Hess said Moberly School Board President Lisa Vanderburg told her she would discuss the situation only after the board decides what to do about Boyce.