Parents sentenced to shock time for breaking baby's legs

JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri couple has been sentenced to 120 days of shock incarceration for fracturing four of their baby's ribs and both his legs.

The Joplin Globe reports that 23-year-old Brandon Sanders and his ex-wife, 22-year-old Anna Sanders, were sentenced Thursday for second-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment. Failure to successfully complete the shock time and probation could land them in prison for seven years.

Their baby was 1-month-old in October 2015 when he was taken to a hospital. A child abuse pediatrician testified at the father's sentencing hearing that the femur in one leg and tibiae in both legs were broken, with one tibia fractured in a way that usually indicates severe twisting.

Police say both parents admitted to abusing the baby, who has been adopted by another couple.