Parents Struggle with Extra Snow Days

"I actually had seven phone calls today and several phone calls yesterday from parents needing emergency care," Frantz said.

She said she will open a bigger day care next year, but for some parents, the extra space will come too late.

"I actually had one parent who lost her job today. She called me this morning and is going to be looking to work for me when we open up Toddlers Inc., because she's had to take excessive amounts of days off," Frantz said.

Even some parents able to stay home with their kids are feeling frustrated.

''She's bored maybe a little bit too much quality time together," Tracy Vandeloecht, a Fulton parent, said.

Though her daughter cannot spend much time outside, Vandeloecht still knows she's lucky.

"I really don't know what I would have done if I was working during the day because before child care was a problem," Vandeloecht said.

District officials haven't decided if there will be school on Thursday.

One reason Fulton schools have taken so many snow days is because the district does not have snow routes.

No snow routes mean all roads have to be clear enough for buses to safely use them.