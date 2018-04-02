Parents Sue Amtrak over Son's Death

KIRKWOOD (AP) - The parents of a 14-year-old St. Louis County killed by a train in 2012 are suing Amtrak over the boy's death.

Cameron Vennard of Oakland, Missouri, was killed on May 30, 2012, in Kirkwood. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit was filed Friday, claiming the train crew was negligent by waiting too long before blowing its whistle and failing to take effective action to slow or stop the train.

An Amtrak spokesman has said that the train's engineer sounded his horn but was unable to stop in time. Police said at the time that Cameron was wearing earphones and probably did not hear the train approaching him from behind.