Parish Child Porn Investigation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have taken four computers from a Catholic parish office in Independence after determining child pornography had been downloaded on the parish's unsecured Wi-Fi address.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said detectives told parish officials Tuesday they found two downloads of child porn from peer-to-peer websites through an Internet service address associated with the parish. The spokesman, Jack Smith, says detectives told him the files were downloaded Feb. 5.

Independence police referred questions about the investigation to the Jackson County prosecutor's office, which declined comment Tuesday.

Smith says the parish office's Wi-Fi address wasn't password-protected, meaning people nearby could have used the parish's connection to download the material. He says the parish's four employees denied involvement in the illegal downloads.