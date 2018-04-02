Park Dedicated To Late Actor From Missouri

RIDGWAY, Colo. (AP) -- The town of Ridgway, Colorado, dedicated a park to late actor and Missouri native Dennis Weaver this weekend. The park is on 60 acres of land that Weaver's widow donated. Weaver was a resident of the Colorado town. The Denver Post reported the centerpiece of the park is a 2,800-pound bronze eagle with a 21-foot wingspan. Gerry Weaver said the eagle is a sign of power and that her husband was a very quiet, strong, powerful person. The environmentalist-actor became famous in the 1950s in the TV show Gunsmoke. He was born in Joplin, Missouri, of Cherokee ancestry. He later said he had always wanted to be an actor. He studied drama at the University of Oklahoma, where he was also a track star, after serving as a Navy pilot during World War II.