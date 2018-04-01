Park in Fayette Dedicated to War Veteran

About 90 people met for the ceremony to remember veterans from the Fayette area. A park in Fayette is now the Liberty Memorial park in remeberance of Paige.

"It was special really cause we didn't know anything about it. Most of us didn't when it happened. We were just invited to come, and know that we knew, we saw what happened it was good," said Dave Covington, a war veteran.

"Well, we all grew up together with Robert, at least I did, a lot of us did. And we were neighbors. It really meant a lot. Robert was a good person and thats why we have the monument over there for him," said David Alvis.

A picture of Paige will be placed on the memorial permanently.