Park Opens New $8 Million Attraction

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The park in Branson opened yesterday, giving visitors their first look at an $8 million project that nearly doubled the number of rides at the park. The Grand Exposition area increases the number of available rides per hour from about 8,000 to more than 12,000. The expansion is meant to resemble the great expositions of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which celebrated innovations in technology, culture and art. Inventions such as the telegraph and telephone are featured, as well as such food items as ice cream and hot dogs. The two-acre expansion also includes ten new rides designed either to let the entire family ride together, or for smaller riders.