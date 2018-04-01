Park Service Concerned About Tree Pest

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The National Park Service figures it is only a matter of time before the emerald ash borer makes its way to St. Louis, and that could be trouble on the grounds of the Gateway

Arch.

More than 900 Rosehill ash trees are planted on the grounds, and they could be wiped out by an invasion of the ash borer that has already killed millions of trees in the east.

On Monday, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial superintendent Thomas Bradley announced the opening of a public comment period to address the potential impact of the emerald ash borer. All comments must be received by Aug. 24.

The Park Service is considering finding another species of tree to replace the ash trees. It is looking at a variety of options.