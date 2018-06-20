Park to Reopen after Reservoir Failure

Repair crews will still have much to do as the property undergoes extensive work to fix damage from last December's dam failure and flood. Once the park is reopened, visitors will be able to watch restoration work, walk to some of the narrow gorges known as shut-ins and visit the park store. But many restrictions will be in place. A large part of the restoration area will be fenced off, hiking will be prohibited in work areas, and shut-ins will be closed to swimmers because debris remains in the pools. The Taum Sauk reservoir ruptured December 14th, sending one billion gallons of water down Proffit Mountain through the park.