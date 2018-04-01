Parking Ban Lifted on Columbia Priority Routes

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews were out overnight working to clear public roads after about five inches of snow settled over the city. A parking ban that was placed on priority route roads has now been lifted.

Crews instructed residents to not park on roads that were considered priority routes in order to clear them more quickly. Columbia Public Works issued a thank you to residents who complied, stating it does make a big difference for workers. As of Monday morning, crews were focused on priority routes but had moved into some residential areas as well.

An active progress map is available for those in the area to keep up to date on which parts of Columbia are cleared. A comprehensive update will be posted by 8 a.m. Monday morning.