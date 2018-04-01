Parking Garage to Replace MU Apartments

The hospital's expansion plan calls for MU to tear down the apartments in December and replace them with a parking garage.





Angry residents want officials to know they won't leave without a fight,, because the move will be costly and inconvenient.

MU Vice Chancellor Catherine Scroggs said the Office of Residential Life wants to help those families any way they can.

"Our real desire is to help them make this transition," she said. "We're hoping that, now that we've got almost eight months, and we think that, with our other facilities, with our other apartments, that we will be able to absorb most of the families there."

Most tenants are international students and their families. They said the best way to be heard is to petition the university not to demolish their apartments.

"I'm living here, so I should be the first one to be told that the University Terrace is going to be closed," said Qiang Shi, MU graduate student. "And the University Residential Life should ask our opinions, ask the people who are living here."

Residential Life officials met with residents Tuesday night to discuss how to ease the transition. Residents are forming an advistory board to make sure Residential Life keeps its promises, including financial help to move them to new housing.