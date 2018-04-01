Parking Tight Over Homecoming Weekend

COLUMBIA- With thousands coming to Columbia for the 100th Mizzou Homecoming game this weekend, parking downtown will be tight.

Parking is restricted for several downtown streets, including Ninth, for the Saturday parade. After the parade ends around 10:30 a.m., on street parking will resume.

The City of Columbia will offer a shuttle bus for the game this year, starting at 11:45 a.m. There is a bus route downtown, going to various bars and resturants. There are also east, west, and south routes to different hotels. The bus ride costs $1.50 per person.

"A dollar fifty, not that bad, especially if you've been drinking. Compared to a DWI or even a cab fare. I think it's a good deal," said MU Fan Jessica Quinlan.

Exact change is required for all shuttle riders.