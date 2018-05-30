Parks and Recreation Asks For Public Input On New Park

COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department plans to host a drop-in public input meeting Thursday for the Norma Sutherland Smith Park Development capital improvement project.

The input meeting will be held to get insight from the public for phase one of the park development.

Phase I features of the park include an extreme fitness trail, tennis courts and ponds for public fishing. To see more of phase I plans, click here.

Later phases include the additions of a skate park, youth baseball fields and a basketball court. To see more of the later phase plans, click here.

The park will be similar in size and scope to Cosmo-Bethel Park.

The park will be built on 50.29 acres of donated land in northeast Columbia just off of Brown Station Road.

The last meeting about the project, on Feb. 11, received a lot of positive feedback and enthusiasm from the public.

The park will be funded by the 2010 Park Sales Tax that begins funding the park in the 2014 fiscal year.

The meeting will take place Thursday Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 West Ash Street.