Parkway School District to License Sports Logos

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis school district plans to license the rights to its high school team logos in a bid to generate extra cash for after-school sports programs and other extracurricular activities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Parkway School District in Chesterfield has agreed to work with a Columbia-based sports marketing firm to help manage its intellectual property.

That means fans of the Parkway South Patriots, the Parkway North Vikings and other district teams will be able to buy official apparel at area retail stores, with the district receiving a percentage of the sales.

District financial officer Mark Stockwell told the Parkway school board that a similar program is in place in Columbia. The board gave its blessing to such an arrangement on Wednesday.