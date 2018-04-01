Parolee charged in shooting of St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man recently paroled from prison is facing charges for the shooting that critically injured an off-duty St. Louis police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Dominic Lamont Irons was charged Saturday with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for the attack on the officer. He is charged with second-degree murder for the death of an accomplice. Police are still seeking at least one other person.

Irons was imprisoned for possessing a firearm as a felon. He was paroled on Dec. 19.

Police say that on that same day, Irons was driving a car that followed the officer. When the officer got out of his truck, someone in the car shot the officer, who returned fire, killing 28-year-old Terrell Beasley.