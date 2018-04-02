Parra, Davis combine for 7 RBIs, Brewers top Royals

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Gerardo Parra and Khris Davis combined to drive in seven runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 Wednesday.

Parra, acquired in a July 31 trade with Arizona, hit a three-run homer in the fourth and had a sacrifice fly in the second.

Davis contributed a two-run double in the first and added another RBI double in the fifth.

Wily Peralta, who led the Brewers with 17 victories last season, allowed one run and struck out four in 3 1-3 innings. He stranded four runners, including three in scoring position, in the second and third innings.

Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez was roughed up for six runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. Volquez has a 9.72 ERA in three starts, surrendering 16 hits in 8 1-3 innings.

Mike Moustakas homered and singled, driving in two runs for Kansas City. After winning 10 of their first 11 games, the Royals have lost four of five.