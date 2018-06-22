Parson attends working lunch with Trump and Pence

WASHINGTON - Gov. Mike Parson met with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss Missouri's top priorities.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment and invitation to play a role in strengthening state and federal government partnerships," Parson said.

He said it's important to discuss and tackle shared challenges and priorities.

"In order to continue our strong economic growth, we must address our infrastructure needs, ensure our workforce is ready, and remove job-killing regulations,” Parson said.

Vice President Mike Pence also attended the working lunch, along with governors from Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Utah and Wisconsin.

Parson met with several other Washington officials, including the secretary of labor, the secretary of transportation and senior officials with the department of commerce and the small business administration.