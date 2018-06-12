Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"

10 hours 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director and Lindsey Wilkerson and David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to the resignation of his predecessor, former Gov. Eric Greitens.

“Today is a time for a fresh start for our state and to recommit ourselves,” he said. “We must work together for a better Missouri.”

In a speech before the legislature, Parson said the people holding public office need to remember key truths: the importance of taking responsibility for their own actions and of remembering they serve the people and the state of Missouri.

"Sadly, much of the political turmoil that has engulfed our state is a result of these truths being forgotten," Parson said.

It was a reference to the two scandals that embroiled Greitens' during his time in office. The former governor at one point faced two felony charges in different cases. One stemmed from blackmail allegations and the other from accusations of campaign finance violations.

Parson said it is "time for a fresh start."

"We faced difficult truths; we made tough decisions; we persevered because our institutions are strong, and the people of Missouri are stronger," he said.

Much of Parson's address centered on the need for lawmakers to focus on the people who voted for them. He said what the legislature does matters.

"It matters to the student and the teacher. It matters to the truck driver and the small business owner. It matters to the police officer and the prisoner. It matters to the worker and the employer. It matters to the nurse and the farmer. But it’s not just the votes you cast or the bills that are signed; it’s how we respect the institution that has temporarily been entrusted to our care," he said.

Parson invited legislators to debate with respect, without necessarily disregarding their beliefs or moderating their position. But he said future generations will make no partisan distinction when remembering the work of elected officials.

“Future Missourians may look back at the journals of the House or the Senate from this legislative session, and they will see our names,” he said. “They will know our party affiliations, they will see the votes we cast, but none of these things will define who we are.”

Some representatives in attendance of Parson’s address believe in Parson’s promise of a “fresh start.”

 “I was proud of our governor for standing up there. It’s been a difficult time for our state but today is the first day of the new beginning,” said Rep. Mark Matthiesen, R-Maryland Heights.

The House Minority Leader, Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, also thought Parson touched on the right points in his address.

“I think it’s where we needed to go for today, given what the legislature has been through over the past, say, four months. I think our new governor has done a lot to try and reconcile both sides of the aisle.”

After the speech, House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, said Parson made it clear how important it is for the legislature to focus on serving the people of Missouri and how committed he is to restoring the trust of the people.

"Through his leadership, Missouri has a strong future ahead and will not miss a step in moving forward on its path of growth and prosperity for all Missourians," Richardson said.

Attorney General Josh Hawley, who was one of Greitens' chief detractors, said Parson did a "great job" in his speech.

"He will be a great governor for Missouri,” Hawley said. “I welcome his leadership in Jefferson City and look forward to working with him for the betterment of Missouri.” 

Parson finished his address with a promise.

“I pledge that I will spend every day working to make our state stronger and more prosperous,” he said. “I promise that the welfare of the people will be my guiding principle and sole consideration. And I will never forget, never forget, that public service is, first and foremost, about serving Missourians.

More News

Grid
List

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 73°
8am 75°