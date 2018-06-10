Part of Callaway County under a boil order

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Officials announced a boil order for people living in an area east of Fulton, which will last until Thursday afternoon.

The boil order affects customers of Callaway Water District 2 who live west of Auxvasse Creek, north of Route O, east of Highway 54, and south of I-70. The order includes the Nature View and Shady Hills subdivisions.

The order is in effect until 2 p.m. on January 4.

Water should be boiled for three minutes before using for drinking or cooking, and people are advised not to use ice from ice makers or refrigerators with ice makers.