Part of Katy Trail Closed by High Water

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) - A section of the Katy Trail has closed in central Missouri because of flooding. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said on its website that a roughly two-mile section of the hiking and biking trail is closed near Rocheport because of high water along the Missouri River.

Detour routes are posted at the Rocheport and New Franklin trailheads. The Katy Trail runs across much of Missouri's mid-section, from the St. Louis suburb of Machens to the town of Clinton, about 77 miles southeast of Kansas City.