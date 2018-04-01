Partial Completion of Road Doesn't Stop Delays

City officials say despite the opening, the closure of another road nearby will cause delays. Trimble Road is the new road next to the new Applebee's restaurant. Just a block down from is Brickton Road, the main avenue into the Broadway shopping center off Highway 63. That intersection closed this morning. Workers are tearing down the stoplight to make way for the construction. The city expects that closure to last for two weeks. Cars coming off Highway 63, headed towards downtown, will be re-routed to the new intersection near Trimble Road. Drivers should beware of the new road and continuing construction. The total project on East Broadway totals about $5 million. It should be complete in the next couple of months.