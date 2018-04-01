Partially collapsed church to be demolished

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City officials say a church that partially collapsed with children inside must be demolished.

Walls at the Rios De Agua Viva Church in northeast Kansas City collapsed Aug. 7. All 64 people inside, including children in a daycare, escaped without injury.

The city has determined the rest of the three-story building must be demolished because structural engineers found that it was unsafe. No date for the demolition has been set.

KCTV5 reports some churchgoers had hoped the church would be rebuilt, but the cost is estimated at $2 million. The building was insured and the church is planning to move to Kansas City, Kansas.