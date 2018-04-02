Partners Across the Country Participate in Social Media Campaign

COLUMBIA - 'Tis the season of giving more than 2,000 partners participated in a national social media campaign called #GivingTuesday. Nearly 30 of those partners came from Missouri.

The first of its kind campaign focused on raising awareness of giving back and participants used social media to get the word out.

The Mizzou Alumni Association is one of the partners. Ry Colman, coordinator of E-Engagement, said he hopes Give Tuesday can become a recognizable day, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Colman said the association provided several options to let people get involved.

"That's through either becoming a member, if they're not one, giving to the Mizzou Traditions Fund, which promotes homecoming, Tiger Walks, Senior Sendoff, that sort of thing, as well as scholarships, and then also our Mizzou personalized license plate program," Colman said.

Colman said he has received great responses from people via social media outlets.

If you want to help out, you can visit givingtuesday.org to find details.