Partners in Education - Gas Prices

This year's gas prices have been a roller coaster affair. According to ConocoPhilliips.com, prices have increased 100% nationally.

Some people think gas stations raise prices to maintain profits, but is that true?

"If I set the gas prices, I'd be able to tell you," said Sinclair Manager Ross Mutrus. "But, the gas prices are controlled by the oil companies, not by the individuals that own the stations."

High gas prices affect people from all walks of life. Now, some people are trying to conserve energy.

"Anybody that can walk somewhere or ride a bike will be better off, just like me riding here," said science teacher Mike Cranford. "Carpooling is great."

Some new cars are getting in gear to save money on gas. Some new hybrids get 60 miles per gallon, making them among the most fuel-efficient in the automotive industry.

Although the financial future of gas is uncertain, one thing is certain--the need for gas won't drop anytime soon.