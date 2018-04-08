Partners in Education - Holiday Technology

There's a lot of new technology out this season so we went to best buy to see what's going to be hot.

"Again, digital cameras will be hot this year, as they have been the past few years. The digital SLR's have dropped in price so we'll probably see an increase in digital SLR's as opposed to regular digital cameras. And of course the iPods and iPod Nanos are going to hot again this year."

One item best buy can't keep on the shelves is the Xbox 360, which is the forerunner for Xbox and the future of gaming. "

For game systems, the XBOX 360 will be in limited supply, but we expect it to go pretty quick when we do get it in."

Not all technology this holiday season will be cutting edge. Slackers sells used games that appeal to more people, including college students.

"Well this year if people could get their hands on the XBOX 360 but those are really hard to get and run 300 to 400 dollars depending on what type of system you get," explained Slackers' Joel Hensley.

High tech toys today are what diners and drive-ins were to the baby-boomers, but with technology advancing so fast, its hard to keep up.