Partnership for Hope Raises Spirits

COLUMBIA - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning at the Boone County Family Resources building to discuss "Partnership for Hope." This is a new program that will provide services to people with developmental disabilities under the name "Prevention Waiver." It started Oct. 1.

Partnership for Hope offers services to 470 people with developmental disabilities across Missouri. There are 80 people in Boone County who will benefit from this new program. Gov. Nixon said Missouri is the only state in the nation offering anything like Partnership for Hope and Boone County is one of the only counties in Missouri with the program.



Gov. Nixon said the main goals of Partnership for Hope are to help those with developmental disabilities transition into adulthood, participate in their community, and develop social skills.



Nathan and Mitchell Sims, both of whom have autism, said they have already benefited from the new program. Through Partnership for Hope, Nathan has been able to work at the Boone County Family Resources building, and has recently received his second paycheck. Nathan's mother Sandy Sims said "All I want for my boys is their independence. That is the most important thing for people to have, and I want that for my boys."



