Parts of the MKT Trail will be closed for a sewer project

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is reminding citizens that a half-mile section of the MKT Trail between the Lakeshore Drive access and the Garth Avenue connector will be closed July 6 through August 19.

On June 23, construction began on the Flat Branch Sewer Relief project to improve sanitary sewer service and add capacity to a large portion of the downtown area.

This project costs $3,879,650 and is funded through Sanitary Sewer Utility Capital Improvement funds.

The sewer work is taking place near the MKT Trail and will result in some detours for trail users. Starting July 6, trail users can use a detour by using Lakeshore Drive, Redbud, Edgewood and Lathrop Road.