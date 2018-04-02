Passenger Charged in Fatal Car Chase

The chase happened Monday when one of three men in a Ford Bronco pointed a gun at police officers. The Bronco crashed into another SUV, killing the Reverend Nathaniel Cole and leaving his wife, Annie, critically injured. Also killed was the driver of the fleeing SUV, 23-year-old Robert Smith. Prosecutors have charged a passenger, Demetrius Branom, with second-degree murder and assault. Branom and a second passenger remain hospitalized but are expected to survive. Both men have extensive criminal records. Some have criticized police for the chase, but Chief Joe Mokwa says the officers did the right thing.