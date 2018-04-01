Passenger dies after police chase in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - One person died after a police chase that began in Kansas ended in Kansas City, Mo., when the car crashed into a truck.

Kansas City police say the chase began early Thursday in Johnson County when officers discovered the vehicle's tags were stolen. Police did not pick up the chase when the car crossed into Missouri but the driver continued to speed through the city.

Police say the car eventually crashed into a city water department truck. One passenger in the car died and another suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of the water truck also was treated for minor injuries.