Passenger Dies in Missouri Motorcycle Accident

By: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of a passenger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened at 10 a.m. Saturday on Highway 67 in St. Francois County. Steven B. Nash of Farmington was driving a 1988 Harley Davidson when the rear tire blew out.

The patrol says Nash lost control and ran off the side of the roadway. Both Nash and his passenger, 33-year-old Angela D. Young of Farmington, were ejected.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Young was pronounced dead. Nash was listed in serious condition.