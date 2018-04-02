Passionately Pink Day

COLUMBIA -- Pink was the popular color at New Haven Elementary School Wednesday. The school celebrated its fifth-annual Passionately Pink for the Cure event.

For the first time ever this year, students and faculty were decked out in pink from head to toe.

"The kids are really finding that they can do something. They can be part of something that's so much bigger than they are," Kristen Ventrillo, Susan G. Coleman Race for the Cure Co-Chairperson, said.



The purpose of the event was to raise breast cancer awareness and help the kids understand the significance of cancer. Students and faculty have also been donating pocket change this month for the Susan G. Coleman for the Cure program.

Seventy-five percent of funds donated stay in Mid-Missouri and help fund treatments and services for under insured and uninsured women. The other 25 percent of funds go to national research.

Students at New Haven Middle School got out of school early today to release more than 200 hundred helium balloons for the event's grand finale.

