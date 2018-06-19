Passions Adult Store in Columbia Robbed

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a robbery at the Passions adult store on Business Loop 70 Tuesday night.

Passions store manager Mark Santo said a man entered the store around 7:38 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

Gene Gruender, the owner of Passions, said in an email to KOMU 8 that a man with a sock on his hand indicated to a store clerk he had a gun underneath it.

Santo said previous store surveillance footage suggests the robber may have been in the store earlier in the week.

Police said the suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. They could not locate him upon arrival.

Santo provided KOMU with clear video images of the man from surveillance cameras.