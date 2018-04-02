Passport Rules Changing

Beginning January first aditional documentation, like passports, will be needed to travel by air or sea to countries like Mexico and Canada.

It typically takes about six weeks to recieve the passport after the paperwork has been submitted.

"Thats why we've extended the hours is to help those people that can't come in," said Steve Smith with the postal service. "because it is more convienent for a lot of them not working on saturdays where they can have the time to come and apply for a passport especially when they want to travel, and a passport is good for 10 years."

Jefferson City's normal passport hours are from 9 to 4 Monday through Friday, 9-Noon Saturday.