Pasta Maker's Stock Drops Amid Allegation of Fraud

An analyst yesterday downgraded the stock on concerns over a lawsuit claiming officials of the Kansas City-based company conspired to cook the books of the dry pasta manufacturer. American Italian shares were down 14% in midday trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. The suit claims company officials used a number of schemes to boost sales numbers, hide inventory and otherwise meet Wall Street expectations so that certain executives could sell stock at inflated prices. The company has declined to comment on the suit.