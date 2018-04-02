Pastor's Lover Gets 8 Years in Spouse's Death

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for helping plan her husband's murder with the church pastor who was her lover.

Forty-year-old Teresa Stone, of Independence, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Her former pastor, David Love, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty last year to second-degree murder. He admitted shooting Randy Stone to death at the victim's Independence insurance office in March 2010.

Love's attorney, Molly Hastings, has said it was well known that Love and Teresa Stone had been having an affair.

Love was pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Independence and delivered part of Randy Stone's eulogy. He moved to South Carolina not long after Stone's death.