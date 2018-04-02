Pastor sentenced for not disclosing $500,000 on tax returns

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former pastor was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for not disclosing almost $500,000 he took from his St. Louis church on his tax returns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 62-year-old Alfred Brown was sentenced Tuesday. Brown was also ordered to pay about $99,000 to the IRS.

According to prosecutors, Brown took about $500,000 from the Church of Jesus Christ and a church-sponsored daycare facility, but did not disclose the money on his 2008, 2009 and 2010 tax returns.

Prosecutors said the church has about 100 members.