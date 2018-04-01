Pastor sentenced for synthetic drug conspiracy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An Indiana pastor has been sentenced to 11½ years in federal prison for his role in a multi-state synthetic drug ring.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Robert Jaynes Jr. was sentenced this week in federal court in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty last year to drug conspiracy charges, admitting making and dealing synthetic cannabinoid products sometimes known as K2, spice incense or potpourri.

Jaynes was pastor of Irvington Bible Baptist Church in the Indianapolis area in 2014 when he was among nearly 30 people indicted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Delworth says some members of the small congregation were involved in the conspiracy.

Prosecutors say workers were paid up to $200 daily to fill bags with synthetic drugs, and filled up to 10,000 bags a day.